Channel 3 to Partner on 21st Annual 40 Under Forty Event

Channel 3 will partner with the Hartford Business Journal for this year’s 40 Under Forty event.

The 40 Under Forty Awards recognize outstanding young professionals in the region that are excelling in their industries. These leaders are driven by success, motivated by changes and are actively involved in their communities.

The 40 Under Forty event will take place on September 13, from 5:00-9:00 p.m., at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

This is great networking opportunity to meet the winners and celebrate their achievements.

To learn more or to register for this event, click here.

