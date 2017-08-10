Llama owner sought after animal found roaming in Granby - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Llama owner sought after animal found roaming in Granby

A llama is on the loose in Granby, according to police. (@GranbyCTPolice) A llama is on the loose in Granby, according to police. (@GranbyCTPolice)
Police in Granby asked people contact them if they know who owns a llama that was on the loose.

The llama was seen roaming in the Notch Road area around 8:30 a.m., according to police. 

Police also pointed out that they weren't kidding. Police posted a photo of the llama to their Twitter account on Thursday morning.

The llama was checked out by a local veterinarian, police said.

While officers search for the owner, the llama "is being fostered by " a Granby resident " with expertise in the species."  

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Granby Police Department at 860-844-5335.

