Llama owner located after animal found roaming in Granby

A llama is on the loose in Granby, according to police. (@GranbyCTPolice) A llama is on the loose in Granby, according to police. (@GranbyCTPolice)
Police in Granby have located the person who owns a llama that was on the loose on Thursday.

The llama was seen roaming in the Notch Road area around 8:30 a.m., according to police. 

Police posted a photo of the llama to their Twitter account on Thursday morning.

The llama was checked out by a local veterinarian, police said.

The llama was "fostered" by a Granby resident "with expertise in the species" until the owner of the animal was located on Thursday afternoon. 

