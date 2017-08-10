Llama owner located after animal found roaming in Granby

A llama is on the loose in Granby, according to police. (@GranbyCTPolice)

Police in Granby have located the person who owns a llama that was on the loose on Thursday.

The llama was seen roaming in the Notch Road area around 8:30 a.m., according to police.

Police posted a photo of the llama to their Twitter account on Thursday morning.

The llama was checked out by a local veterinarian, police said.

The llama was "fostered" by a Granby resident "with expertise in the species" until the owner of the animal was located on Thursday afternoon.

