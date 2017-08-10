Boil water advisory lifted in Coventry

Some Connecticut Water Company customers in Coventry are being urged to boil their water. (WFSB)

Test results from Connecticut Water Company reveal that the water in Coventry was safe to drink on Friday.

A contractor damaged a water main, which caused pressure to drop for the Pilgrim Hills public water system, according to the Connecticut Water Company.

As a precaution, Connecticut Water advised customers to boil their tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula or using for any purpose where it will be consumed.

The company said they needed to make sure bacteria didn't get into the water. The company said they received water quality test results on Friday afternoon and determined that they could lift the boil water advisory.

Officials with the Connecticut Water Company confirmed that the water quality was "not affected by the low-pressure situation on Thursday." The water was safe to drink on Friday after test results came back from a state certified laboratory.

"There is no longer any need to take any precautions before you use your tap water," Connecticut Water Company said in a statement on Friday.

A CT Water spokesperson told Eyewitness News about 75 homes that are impacted by the boil water advisory. Customers on the following streets may be affected:

Grant Hill Road

Mill Race Drive,

Appian Way

Wolf Hill Road

Carnic Alps Road

MaryAnn Drive

Mark Drive

Alice Drive

Mark Road

Harriet Drive

"Connecticut Water appreciates your patience while worked to restore service and then to test and confirm its quality," Connecticut Water Company said in a statement on Friday.

Anyone with questions can call The Connecticut Water Company at 1-800-286-5700.

