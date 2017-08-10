Test results expected today after boil water advisory in Coventry

Some Connecticut Water Company customers in Coventry are being urged to boil their water. (WFSB)

Connecticut Water Company will be testing water in Coventry on Friday after a contractor damaged a water main and caused the pressure to drop.

A contractor damaged a water main, which caused pressure to drop for the Pilgrim Hills public water system, according to the Connecticut Water Company.

"As a precaution, Connecticut Water is advising customers to boil their tap water before using it for drinking, cooking, food preparation, reconstituting baby formula or using for any purpose where it will be consumed," the company wrote in a news release. "Or customers may use bottled water for these purposes."

The water is safe for bathing, cleaning or sanitation.

"Once service has been restored, we will collect water quality samples to verify that bacteria did not get into the water when the pressure dropped," Connecticut Water Company officials said.

The company said they need to make sure bacteria didn't get into the water. The company said thy were expected to receive water quality test results Friday afternoon.

"We will notify customers when the boil advisory is lifted, but until customers in the affected area should continue to boil the water before consuming," Connecticut Water Company officials said.

As the system is flushed, customers may notice sediment in their water, but it should dissipate after running the tap for a few moments.

A CT Water spokesperson told Eyewitness News about 75 homes that are impacted by the boil water advisory. Customers on the following streets may be affected:

Grant Hill Road

Mill Race Drive,

Appian Way

Wolf Hill Road

Carnic Alps Road

MaryAnn Drive

Mark Drive

Alice Drive

Mark Road

Harriet Drive

Anyone with questions can call The Connecticut Water Company at 1-800-286-5700.

