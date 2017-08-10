Man charged with sexually assaulting women in Winchester bookstore

Police in Winchester said they arrested a 24-year-old man for sexually assaulting women over the age of 60 at a bookstore

Aaron Bugbee is scheduled to face a judge on Thursday in Bantam.

According to police, Bugbee entered the Community Book Store on Main Street in the Winsted section of town on Monday and attacked two women ages 67 and 69.

Both women fought back, police said. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said based on a description from the victims, eyewitness accounts and images captured by surveillance cameras, an arrest warrant was issued for Bugbee on Wednesday night.

The suspect was found in Torrington on Thursday.

He was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault on persons over 60 years in age and breach of peace.

Bugbee's court-set bond was set at $75,000.

