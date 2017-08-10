Missing 10-year-old from Montville found safe

Police are trying to locate 10-year-old John Mathis from Montville. (CT State Police)

A 10-year-old who was reported missing from Montville has been found safe.

Police were asking the public's help on Thursday in locating John Mathis.

State police said Mathis, who has special needs, walked away from his home. Authorities were looking for him in the area of Florida Drive in Montville.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.