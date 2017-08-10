Public's help needed to locate missing 10-year-old boy from Montville

Police are trying to locate 10-year-old John Mathis from Montville. (CT State Police)

Police are asking the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old boy from Montville.

A Silver Alert was issued for John Mathis, who police said has special needs, on Thursday.

State police said Mathis, who has special needs, walked away from his home. Authorities are looking for him in the area of Florida Drive in Montville.

Police described Mathis as 5' and weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a green Celtics t-shirt, blue or black shorts, and gray sneakers.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Connecticut State Police at 860-848-6500.

