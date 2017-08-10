Tree falls onto home in Fairfield

A tree fell on a home in Fairfield and injured a woman. (Fairfield Fire Dept.)

A fallen tree caused significant damage to a home in Fairfield on Thursday, according to firefighters.

The Fairfield Fire Department said it was called to the home shortly after 6:15 a.m..

One woman was inside at the time and injuries were reported.

When crews arrived, they determined that the tree caused serious structural damage.

They were able to remove the victim from the home and treated her.

"While there were injuries and significant damage to the home, this situation could have been much worse," said Assist. Chief Schuyler Sherwood.

She was transported to a local hospital.

