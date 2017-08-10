CTtransit bus service extends to UConn Storrs campus

Starting Sunday, CTtransit bus service will extend out to the University of Connecticut's Storrs campus.

Gov. Dannel Malloy and Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker announced the expansion of the existing Hartford to Tolland route.

They said the route will now provide UConn students, faculty and staff the ability to connect to the main campus, the downtown Hartford campus, the UConn Health Center in Farmington and a number of other destinations.

“An investment in our transportation system is an investment in our economic development, and it makes great sense to considerably improve connections between campuses within our state’s flagship university,” Malloy said. “By linking these three campuses together via public transit, in addition to the ability to connect to other destinations in central Connecticut, including the upcoming Hartford Line rail commuter system with convenient connections to Bradley International Airport, we are making smart investments in our economy.”

UConn students can ride the bus at no charge. All that's needed is a student ID and a UPass, which can be obtained through the school.

“The initiation of this service represents a major partnership between UConn and the Connecticut Department of Transportation, and represents our shared vision of the importance of quality transit service for the university,” Redeker said. “Transit service has been very popular with college students, and we are thrilled to being able to extend the reach of our system to Storrs."

The buses will run hourly and include these stops:

Nash-Zimmer Transportation Center, Storrs Center (Connections to UConn Transportation for travel around campus and for connections to Willimantic)

UConn campus Whitney Hall

Route 195 at Route 44 (Four Corners)

Tolland park and ride lot

Buckland Hills Mall

Manchester - Buckland park and ride

Downtown Hartford at Central Row

Union Station, Hartford

CTfastrak Sigourney Street station (transfer available via CTfastrak Route 121 to UConn Health in Farmington)

The bus routes hours of operation will be weekdays from 5:45 a.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 6:30 a.m. to midnight and Sundays from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

To see a map of the route, click here.

