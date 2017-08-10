Deadly crash happened after driver fled from police

A person was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a person who fled from a traffic stop.

It happened on Railroad Avenue in Bridgeport.

Police said an officer had conducted a traffic stop on I-95 near Exit 26, a little before 1 p.m.

The operator stopped, but as the trooper approached, the driver fled the scene and hit a Toyota. The driver continued on and ended up hitting two pedestrians.

Police said the driver then fled on foot but was later taken into custody.

The driver of the Toyota has died, and the two pedestrians suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No identities have been released at this time.

