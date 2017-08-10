One More Nice Day, Then Changes for the Weekend!

THURSDAY RECAP…

It was another partly to mostly sunny, seasonably warm summer day in Connecticut. Highs reached the middle and upper 80s away from Long Island Sound, while a southerly breeze kept shoreline high temperatures in the lower 80s. The humidity was slightly higher today than it was yesterday, with dew point temperatures in the lower 60s in most places, though some higher readings are present at the coast. A few showers developed this afternoon especially near the Massachusetts border. Any leftover showers should dissipate this evening as we lose the heating of the day.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

Tonight may not be quite as comfortable for sleeping as the past few nights have been, but it should still be fairly pleasant. Skies will be partly to mostly clear and temperatures will drop back into the lower and middle 60s, with a few upper 50s possible in the normally cooler spots. Some patchy fog may develop towards morning, especially close to Long Island Sound and in the river valleys.

CONTINUED PLEASANT TOMORROW…

The high pressure system responsible for our pleasant weather the past few days will remain firmly in control for tomorrow. Conditions should be mostly similar to today, with partly sunny skies, high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s, and dew points in the 60s. If you are getting an early start to the weekend, it will be a great day for going to the beach or any other outdoor activities!



The weather should be dry for your Friday evening activities with temperatures falling back into the 70s. But after midnight, a low pressure and its associated warm front will approach and bring the chance for rain. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s.

STORMY SATURDAY…

Unfortunately, the low pressure system will pose bad news for the first half of the weekend! The low itself will track through the Great Lakes and southern Canada, and it now appears a wave of low pressure will develop along the warm front which will be placed to our south. That will bring us mainly cloudy skies, easterly winds, and numerous showers and thunderstorms, some of which could produce some heavy rain. The clouds, rain, and onshore flow will cap our high temperatures in the middle 70s! The average high for August 12th at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks is 84 degrees.



Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Saturday night but should taper off late at night as the system’s cold front passes through. Lows Saturday night will be in the lower 60s.

NICE DAY SUNDAY…

Right now, the second half of the weekend is looking fantastic! The low pressure system will move off to our east and a dry, northwesterly flow will take hold. That will allow for partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity levels, and high temperatures in the middle 80s. If you have outdoor plans, Sunday is definitely the day for them this weekend! As an added bonus, Sunday night should be comfortable for sleeping as high pressure builds over us! Low temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s under mainly clear skies.

GREAT SUMMER WEATHER NEXT WEEK…

A large area of high pressure looks to remain firmly in control of our weather Monday through Thursday, which could lead to a fantastic stretch of weather! Skies should be partly to mostly sunny and humidity levels should be fairly low. High temperatures will be near to slightly above average each day, with middle to upper 80s expected inland. Shoreline towns will be somewhat cooler, with temperatures in the lower 80s during the afternoons there. Each night should be pleasant, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s!



There is one fly in the ointment for next week’s forecast, though. A low pressure system will track to our south Tuesday, and we will have to watch it closely. But currently, most computer models show the high pressure system keeping its moisture well to our south.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

