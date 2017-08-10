North Korea tensions cause ripple effect in CT

Rising tensions with North Korea are also getting a lot of attention at home in Connecticut.

Those who are originally from the area, but now are in Connecticut, hope it’s just empty threats.

Leanne Robitaille, born in South Korea, says it is disheartening.

“I try to keep in touch with my culture and my roots and where I come from,” Robitaille said.

She was adopted and moved to the state at just 3 years old.

“All these bad things are coming out of North Korea right now. It has a big impact on lives here,” Robitaille said.

For several weeks now, the North Korean military has been launching test missiles and claim they could be striking a U.S. territory in the coming days.

This after a fiery message from President Donald Trump saying America will strike back.

The 22-year-old from South Windsor says it has been on her mind and she has a lot of questions.

“Me and my boyfriend, my sister, my parents we talk about it, just about what will happen to each country. What will happen in the U.S.,” Robitaille said.

She hopes the international community won’t make broad opinions based on North Korea’s actions.

“Just because these countries are being publicized negatively or making threats doesn’t mean the people are making these threats and want to make these threats,” Robitaille said.

Many people are saying they hope communications between the U.S. and North Korea will move in a positive direction moving forward.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.