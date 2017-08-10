Police searching for New London stabbing suspect

A man is in “serious condition” after a stabbing in New London early Thursday morning, police said.

Officers were called to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where police said they found an unidentified man “with apparent stab wounds to his torso area” around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the man was rushed to the hospital via a cab.

Police determined that the man had been stabbed in the area of 49 Prest St. after a physical confrontation with another man. The suspect “fled the scene after the stabbing,” police said.

The victim remains in "guarded" condition at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, police said.

The stabbing remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call New London Police Department's Detective Division at 860-447-148 or anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

