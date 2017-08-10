Copy-State expands bus service between Storrs and Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The state Department of Transportation is providing new bus service to link UConn's main campus in Storrs with downtown Hartford and the school's health center in Farmington.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says that beginning Sunday the state is expanding its eastern Connecticut routes to provide hourly service between Storrs and UConn's new Hartford campus, which will open later this month. The busses will continue on to UConn Health in Farmington.

UConn students will be provided a card to ride the bus, paid for through a new $20 per semester transportation fee. Officials say students also will be able to transfer to other busses, such as one to Bradley International Airport, and eventually a Hartford to New Haven rail line at no additional cost.

Standard bus rates apply for non-students.

