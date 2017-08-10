I-84 in Hartford reopens after multi-car crash

A multi-car crash closed some lanes on I-84 west in Hartford (CT DOT)

A multi-car crash closed the left and center lanes on I-84 west in Hartford on Thursday evening.

The Department of Transportation said the lanes were closed between Exits 45 and 44, however they have since reopened.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

