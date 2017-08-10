Family pleads for answers following deadly shooting

A vigil was held following a man's death over the weekend (WFSB)

There was a tearful plea on Thursday from the family of a man murdered in Hartford over the weekend.

The investigation continues into who killed Patrick Granville just days before his birthday.

His family spent Thursday night remembering him and hoping for answers.

“He was a kind, thoughtful human being who didn't deserve to die and leave his baby behind,” said Lakeisha Barnes, the victim’s sister.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday morning on Edgewood Street.

“I don't know why he chose to be here on this street at that time of the morning,” said the victim’s sister Camisha Jonas.

Granville's sisters say he was out that night celebrating his birthday.

He would have turned 29 on Tuesday.

Instead, Hartford police say Granville was shot multiple times while sitting in a car.

“Everybody who live in this community should be out here today,” said Reverend Henry Brown, who brought the faith community and Granville’s family together to plead for answers. “We know that people know what happened to people. I don't know why they embrace this no snitching clause they have.”

Granville's sisters say he was working and going to school, and wasn't involved in gangs or drugs.

“This was not another young man that was mixed up in anything. He was a good person. Excellent dad. Excellent father,” Jonas said.

His daughter is just 9 months old and will now never know her father. Her aunts simply hope police will find his killer.

Granville's family asks anyone with information to call Hartford police. Callers can remain anonymous.

