Police identify person killed after shooting in Derby

Police have identified the 21-year-old man who died after a shooting in Derby early Friday morning.

The man, who was later identified as JuJuan Benavides, was shot on Anson street around 1:45 a.m.

Officers discovered Benavides after reports of shots fired in the area of Anson and Fifth streets. Benavides was rushed to a nearby hospital where police said he died a short time later from his injuries.

Police said there are no suspects at this time, and they are continuing to investigate the incident. Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit is assisting the Derby Police Department with the investigation.

Investigators have a section of Anson Street closed between Lafayette Street and West 4th Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Derby Police Department at 203-735-7611 or 203-619-1906.

