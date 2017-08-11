Shooting investigation underway in Derby

Police are investigating a shooting in Derby early Friday morning.

According to police, a person was shot on Anson street around 1:30 a.m. Their extent of injuries is not known at this time.

Police said there are no suspects at this time, and they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Investigators have a section of Anson Street closed between Lafayette Street and West 4th Street.

Connecticut State Police are assisting the Derby Police Department.

