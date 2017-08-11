A Muggier Friday... then a 50/50 Weekend

TODAY…

The high pressure system responsible for our pleasant weather as of late will begin moving offshore today, providing a slight uptick in humidity. With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures to close out the week may not be quite *as* warm as yesterday, as we top out in the low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s and low 80s along the shoreline. If you are getting an early start to the weekend, it will be a decent day for going to the beach or for any other outdoor activities.



While most of the 'day' will be dry, we can't rule out some late day showers (especially across far western CT). With the approach of a warm front tonight, chances for rain will be on the increase. So from midnight toward daybreak, showers will become likely.

UNSETTLED SATURDAY…

The first half of the weekend will feature some rain and perhaps even some thunderstorms. The aforementioned warm front will stall near CT and with a wave of low pressure riding along it, we expect to start the day with periods of rain (perhaps a rumble or two of thunder). The rest of the day will be primarily cloudy with an ongoing chance for showers. Due to the clouds and wet weather, temperatures will likely be stuck in the 70s for much of the day. With the approach of a cold front late in the day, we'll run the risk for another round of shower and even some thunderstorms late in the day.

TRANQUIL SUNDAY…

Right now, the second half of the weekend is looking fantastic! Behind the cold front, high pressure builds into the region... as this happens, the humidity will drop and we'll enjoy lower humidity with a northwesterly flow. At night, temperatures will bottom out in the 50s, great for sleeping!

GREAT SUMMER WEATHER NEXT WEEK…

A large area of high pressure looks to remain firmly in control of our weather Monday through Thursday, leading to an outstanding stretch of weather! Each day should feature a partly to mostly sunny sky and humidity levels should be fairly low. High temperatures will be near to slightly above average each day, gradually getting warming as the week progresses... eventually making their way back to the upper 80s inland. Shoreline towns will be somewhat cooler with the influence of the Sound, with temperatures in the lower 80s during the afternoons. Each night should be pleasant, with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s!



There is one caveat for next week’s forecast: a low pressure system will track to our south Tuesday, and we will have to watch it closely. But currently, most computer models show the high pressure system keeping its moisture well to our south.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

