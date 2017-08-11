Firefighters knock down kitchen fire in Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Firefighters knock down kitchen fire in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Firefighters fought a kitchen fire in Hartford on Friday morning.

The fire was reported on Wethersfield Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the firefighters were evacuating the building.

There were no reported injuries. 

The fire was knocked down a short time later. 

Wethersfield Avenue was closed from Preston Street to Bodwell Street.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

