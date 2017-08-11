No one injured after kitchen fire in Hartford

Everyone was able to get out safely of a building after a kitchen fire in Hartford on Friday morning.

The fire was reported on the third floor of a home on Wethersfield Avenue around 7:20 a.m. Upon arrival, everyone had evacuated the building, according to Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz.

There were two people inside the unit, however, as of 8:15 a.m, no one had been allowed back inside the building. There were no reported injuries to citizens or firefighters, according to Ortiz.

The fire was knocked down a short time later.

Wethersfield Ave kitchen fire on third floor has been knocked down. No injuries reported. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) August 11, 2017

Wethersfield Avenue was closed from Preston Street to Bodwell Street. To check traffic in the area, click here.

The building inspector and the fire marshal were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. There were working smoke alarms inside the building at the time of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.