PD: 13 bags of crack cocaine seized during arrest in Wallingford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: 13 bags of crack cocaine seized during arrest in Wallingford

Posted: Updated:
The following items were seized during an arrest on Thursday. (Wallingford Police Department) The following items were seized during an arrest on Thursday. (Wallingford Police Department)
Kiana Rodriguez is facing several drug and motor vehicle chages. (Wallingford Police Department) Kiana Rodriguez is facing several drug and motor vehicle chages. (Wallingford Police Department)
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

A Waterbury woman has been arrested after police said they witnessed her involved in a drug deal on Thursday.              

Officers from the Wallingford Police Department Narcotics Unit witnessed a woman, who was later identified as 19-year-old Kiana Rodriguez, in a green 1998 Hyundai Accent parked near North Colony Road in a drug transaction. Rodriguez was later pulled over by officers. Wallingford Police Department K-9 unit assisted in the search of the Accent.

Officials located a false container in the vehicle with about 120 wax folds of heroin and 13 bags of crack cocaine weighing about 4.2 grams. Police also confiscated $153, five cellphones and a prescription pain killer.

Rodriguez was charged sale of narcotics and possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, misuse of registration plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating with no insurance. She was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 24 in Meriden

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.