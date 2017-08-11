PD: 13 bags of crack cocaine seized during arrest in Wallingford

The following items were seized during an arrest on Thursday. (Wallingford Police Department)

A Waterbury woman has been arrested after police said they witnessed her involved in a drug deal on Thursday.

Officers from the Wallingford Police Department Narcotics Unit witnessed a woman, who was later identified as 19-year-old Kiana Rodriguez, in a green 1998 Hyundai Accent parked near North Colony Road in a drug transaction. Rodriguez was later pulled over by officers. Wallingford Police Department K-9 unit assisted in the search of the Accent.

Officials located a false container in the vehicle with about 120 wax folds of heroin and 13 bags of crack cocaine weighing about 4.2 grams. Police also confiscated $153, five cellphones and a prescription pain killer.

Rodriguez was charged sale of narcotics and possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance, misuse of registration plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating with no insurance. She was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on Aug. 24 in Meriden

