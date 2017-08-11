Movies, letters wanted by CT teen injured in ATV crash

A Southington teen who was seriously hurt in an ATV accident a little more than a week ago suffered a severe spinal injury.

A Southington teen who was seriously hurt in an ATV accident a little more than a week ago suffered a severe spinal injury.

Teen, who may have lost use of legs, arms in ATV crash, gets community help

Teen, who may have lost use of legs, arms in ATV crash, gets community help

Movies and letters wanted for Ryan Catlin, who was seriously injured in ATV crash. (Contributed).

People are being asked to send letters and movies to a Connecticut teenager, who may have lost the use of his legs and arms in an all-terrain vehicle crash last month.

Southington resident Ryan Catlin suffered a severe spinal injury while vacationing with his family in Maine on July 29. Catlin's mother said he was not wearing a helmet while riding his ATV at the time. He fell off the vehicle and injured his spinal cord.

Catlin, 15, is being treated at the Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Amy Catlin said Ryan is a student at Southington High School and is an active teen who enjoys everything from movies and computers to sports such as baseball and high school rugby.

Extensive modifications will have to be made to their home to give Catlin freedom of movement. They said they'll have to get things such as a handicap accessible van, a wheelchair, and a specialized bathroom equipment.

During his recovery, Amy Catlin said her son is burning through a lot of movies during his rest time and is hoping to get more DVDs for his recovery.

Catlin is preparing to be moved to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. People can directly send movies or cards to him at the following address:

Ryan Catlin

C/O the Shepherd Center

2020 Peachtree Road NW

Atlanta, GA 30309

More than $70,000 has been raised for Ryan's Recovery fund as of Friday morning. If you wish to donate, click here.

"Thank you to all who have left messages and/or mailed cards. Your messages are being received by Ryan and his family and they are moved beyond words. Thank you for your outpouring of support," Amy Catlin said.

For people who want to make a check out to Ryan Catlin's Recovery Fund, send it to the following address:

TD Bank

921 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike

Plantsvile, CT 06479

Just make sure to make the payee to Ryan Catlin's Recovery Fund

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.