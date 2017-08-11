ATM torn from Middlefield restaurant by van

Three men ripped an ATM right out of the Guida's Restaurant in Middlefield early Wednesday morning. (State police)

State police are looking for whoever ripped an ATM right out of a restaurant in Middlefield.

Troopers said it happened at the Guida's Restaurant on Meriden Road Wednesday just after 2:30 a.m.

They said they responded to the restaurant after the burglar alarm went off.

When they arrived, they said they found the front door broken off of the hinges.

A search of the inside of the restaurant revealed that the ATM machine was gone.

Surveillance footage showed a white 1995-2002 GMC Savana van with stolen Pennsylvania plate YSG7232 backed right up to the door.

Two men got out of the vehicle dressed in all black clothing and masks. They wrapped a chain around the handle of the front door while a third suspect accelerated to pull it open.

The other two suspects then wrapped the chain around the ATM machine while the third drove off to pull it of the restaurant.

They put it in the van and fled.

They made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-399-2100 or text "TIP711" with any information to 274637.

All calls and texts will remain confidential.

