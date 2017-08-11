3 firefighters injured deli fire in New Haven - WFSB 3 Connecticut



Three firefighters were taken to the hospital in New Haven on Friday. (WFSB)
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -

Three firefighters were transported to the hospital after a fire at a popular deli in New Haven on Friday morning. 

The second-alarm fire was reported at the B&M Deli in the 600 block of Ferry Street around 11 a.m. 

The unidentified firefighters were rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

