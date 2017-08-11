Hartford cheerleaders need new uniforms

The Bulkeley High School cheerleaders are asking for the public’s help.

The team is trying to raise money to get new uniforms for their upcoming season. Eyewitness News spoke with the team and coach, who are hoping to replace their old, mismatched ones they've had for years.

The Bulkeley High School cheerleaders were gearing up on Friday for their upcoming season, which is less than one month away.

"Come on, crowd! Let's Go! We are Bulkeley,” the cheerleaders chanted on Friday.

But, before cheering at their first football game of the year, these Hartford students are hoping to raise enough funds to buy new uniforms, pom-poms, practice warm-ups, gym bags, and sneakers.

"It would be better for us to be a lot more comfortable, and to not have wardrobe malfunctions right before games,” Kayla Sinclair, who is a senior at Bulkeley High School, said.

These girls explained to Eyewitness News their current uniforms are several years old and were sized to fit a past team. It can take them about one to two hours, just to find a combination of pieces that work.

"It takes a really long time because something might fit, and another thing might not Danajah Vazquez, who is a senior at Bulkeley High School, said. “And someone might need the same size as someone else."

Curtissa Burrell, who has coached this team for the past three years, said she always dreads this process.

"I have to pull out mismatched skirts and tops,” Burrell said.

To help them cover these costs, Burrell said they set up a snap raise page. They're hoping to get at least two-thousand-dollars in donations.

"When it comes to cheering, I want them to have the same experience I had ... the matching uniform, the top, the bottom, the whole nine yards,” Burrell said.

Their goal is to have these uniforms by the first game, which is Sept. 8.

Friday is the last day to donate on the SNAP Raise page. To donate, click here.

