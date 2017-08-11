Police hope sketch can help lead to identity of man found dead in Shetucket River

The man whose body was found in the Shetucket River last month was wearing these clothes. (Norwich police)

Norwich police released these sketches of a man whose body was found in the Shetucket River last month. (Norwich police)

A man whose body was found in the Shetucket River in Norwich last month still has yet to be identified.

Friday, police released sketches of the man in hopes that the public could help identify him.

The man was found by two fishermen in the river just off of Hamilton Avenue near Palmer Street on July 22.

Two fishermen reported seeing him floating in the water.

He appeared to have been dead for some time.

No foul play is suspected, according to police.

An autopsy was performed, but the results were undetermined.

Police described the man as standing about 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds and being between 45 and 60 years of age. He had medium-length brown hair and medium-length brown and gray beard.

He was wearing tan or khaki cargo shorts, size 34 waist, and an olive-colored plaid button-down short-sleeve shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich police at 860-886-5561 extension 6 or the department’s anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561 extension 4.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.