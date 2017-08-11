Driver treated after being rolled over by paver - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Driver treated after being rolled over by paver

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -

A paver operator is being treated after his paver rolled over him in Hampton.

According to dispatchers, 20-year-old paver Chase Chapman is being treated at Hartford Hospital for internal injuries.

It happened on East Fisk Road.

The road is closed while OSHA investigates how it happened.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.