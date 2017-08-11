A Beautiful Sunday!

A FANTASTIC SUNDAY

The second half of the weekend will be very nice, so all plans to play outside are a go! A high pressure system will team up with the departing low to bring us a dry, northwesterly flow. This flow will allow for partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity levels, and high temperatures in the middle 80s.

A comfortable night for sleep is also in your future. Low temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s under mainly clear skies.

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER TONIGHT

Although last night was the peak of 80 to 100 meteors per hour, more falling stars will be visible tonight as a comet tail makes its annual run into the atmosphere. Although clouds will be almost nonexistent, moonlight is still in ample supply and will make seeing the meteors harder to see.

CONTINUED PLEASANT MONDAY & TUESDAY

Monday will also be beautiful. High pressure will remain firmly in control for Monday, bringing mostly sunny skies and low humidity. High temperatures will once again be seasonably warm – if not slightly above norms. Highs will be in the middle 80s in most towns, but a few warm spots may top off at 87 or 88. Monday night will again be quite comfortable, with mainly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s to near 60.



Tuesday will also be mainly pleasant. There may be a few more clouds on Tuesday than there will be on Monday. And late in the afternoon or evening, an isolated shower is possible as a weak cold front passes through the region; however, this system should bear little on your plans for outside work or play. High temperatures will once again be in the middle or higher side of the 80s.

SLIGHTLY MILDER WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

The temperatures will back off a few degrees midweek, making for nearly perfect weather to spend time outside. After Tuesday evening’s front passes, the system will turn the wind direction to the northwest and usher in slightly milder air into Connecticut. The humidity will also go down; the dew point temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s and highs will only reach the lower 80s despite abundant sunshine. Thursday will be similar, with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

The cooler air mass will also be noticeable Wednesday night as high pressure will be firmly overhead. Skies will be clear and winds will be light, which will allow temperatures to drop well down into the 50s each night. In fact, several normally cooler towns could easily dip into the 40s! You certainly will not need the air conditioning those night! As clouds increase Thursday night, temperatures will not get as cold; lows will be in the 60s.



UNSETTLED FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Friday will be wet. A storm system will glide into southern New England from central Pennsylvania. It will bring clouds and periods of rain or showers that will affect the morning commute with occasionally heavy rain, and bring off and on showers during the afternoon. Clouds and scattered showers are expected to linger Saturday as the storm moves to the east then.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

