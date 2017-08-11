Filtered Sun Today, Shower Chances Tomorrow...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Today will be seasonably warm and dry, with some filtered sunshine… high level cloudiness will act as a veil to the sunshine.

A stalled frontal boundary to our south will drift northward as high pressure moves offshore -- this will bring in a chance for a few showers overnight toward daybreak Tuesday. Tomorrow will also feature a chance for some afternoon showers or a storm, but the threat looks pretty low/slim… most of what develops will likely be across Northern New England as a disturbances passes through the region. It will be muggier, regardless. Wednesday will be quite warm and we could take a run at 90 inland. It will be dry through Thursday… but a slow moving system could bring cloudier/showery weather Friday and perhaps linger into the first half of the weekend.

Looking ahead to next Monday, for the eclipse here in CT: looking good, storm-free and mainly clear… pretty ideal conditions, at least as of now.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

CONTINUED PLEASANT TODAY

Today should turn out to be another pretty good looking day. High pressure will remain firmly in control, bringing partly to mostly sunny skies and low humidity. The models are now suggesting there may be a period during the midday when high-altitude clouds overtake the sky for a time as a system moves mainly to our south. Either way, high temperatures will once again be seasonably warm – if not slightly above norms. Highs will be in the middle 80s in most towns, but a few warm spots may top off at 87 or 88. Tonight will again be quite comfortable, with mainly cloudy skies and lows 60-65 degrees.

QUESTIONS TUESDAY



We still think Tuesday will also be mainly pleasant; however, some models are starting to paint a different picture. At the very least, the morning and early afternoon will be partly sunny and pleasant with just a gradual elevation of humidity. During the afternoon and evening, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front advances toward the area from the northwest. The Storm Prediction Center has also highlighted northwestern Connecticut as a part of an area of “marginal risk” for severe-level wind and hail in a few thunderstorms. This risk amounts to a 5-10% chance of such an event in the area.

High temperatures will once again be in the middle or higher side of the 80s.

SLIGHTLY MILDER WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

The temperatures will back off a few degrees midweek, making for nearly perfect weather to spend time outside. After Tuesday evening’s front passes, the system will turn the wind direction to the northwest and usher in pleasant weather. The humidity will go down, the dew point temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s and highs will only reach the lower 80s despite abundant sunshine. Thursday will be similar, with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

The cooler air mass will also be noticeable Wednesday night as high pressure will be firmly overhead. Skies will be clear and winds will be light, which will allow temperatures to drop well down into the 50s. As clouds increase Thursday night, temperatures will not get as cool; lows will be in the 60s.



UNSETTLED FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Friday will feature showers. A storm system will glide into southern New England from central Pennsylvania. It will bring clouds and showers that will affect the morning commute and bring off and on showers during the afternoon. Clouds and scattered showers are expected to linger Saturday as the storm moves to the east then.

IMPROVING SUNDAY

Sunday will become partly sunny and warm. High pressure will return, supporting partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

WATCHING TROPICAL STORM GERT

Tropical Storm Gert is way to the east of Florida. Luckily, this storm will be far enough east and out to sea to have much impact on our weather in southern New England. The Hurricane Center expects the storm to remain a strong tropical storm, possibly gaining Category 1 Hurricane status by mid week.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

