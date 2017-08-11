Nice Monday, rain possible Tuesday

COMFORTABLE SLEEPING TONIGHT

A comfortable night for sleep is in your future – at least as far as the weather is concerned. High pressure will keep the sky clear and the air relatively dry. These ingredients will help for low temperatures to drop down into the upper 50s under mainly clear skies.

PERSEID METEOR SHOWER TONIGHT

Although last night was the peak of 80 to 100 meteors per hour, more falling stars will be visible tonight as a comet tail makes its annual run into the atmosphere. Although clouds will be almost nonexistent, moonlight is still in ample supply and will make seeing the meteors harder to see.

CONTINUED PLEASANT MONDAY

Monday will also be beautiful. High pressure will remain firmly in control Monday, bringing mostly sunny skies and low humidity. The models are now suggesting there may be a period during the midday when high-altitude clouds overtake the sky for a time as a system moves mainly to our south. Whereas this may be possible, the effect on your day will be limited to just adding a little bit of a whitewash to the sky for a few hours. Either way, high temperatures will once again be seasonably warm – if not slightly above norms. Highs will be in the middle 80s in most towns, but a few warm spots may top off at 87 or 88. Monday night will again be quite comfortable, with mainly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

QUESTIONS TUESDAY



We still think Tuesday will also be mainly pleasant; however, some models are starting to paint a different picture. At the very least, the morning and early afternoon will be partly sunny and pleasant with just a gradual elevation of humidity. During the afternoon and evening, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front advances toward the area from the northwest. The Storm Prediction Center has also highlighted northwestern Connecticut as a part of an area of “marginal risk” for severe-level wind and hail in a few thunderstorms. This risk amounts to a 5-10% chance of such an event in the area.

There may be more trouble than that scenario, if our Futurecast afternoon run is correct. Futurecast thinks that there could also be a slug of moisture sailing our way from the Ohio Valley during the morning, to bring clouds and a period of rain during the first half of the day. This outlook is in stark contrast to the other major model runs this afternoon and it’s not clear what is driving this departure from the “pack of models.” We’ll keep our eyes on this situation.

We will adopt the drier solution for now. Given that assumption, high temperatures will once again be in the middle or higher side of the 80s.

SLIGHTLY MILDER WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

The temperatures will back off a few degrees midweek, making for nearly perfect weather to spend time outside. After Tuesday evening’s front passes, the system will turn the wind direction to the northwest and usher in slightly milder air into Connecticut. The humidity will also go down; the dew point temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s and highs will only reach the lower 80s despite abundant sunshine. Thursday will be similar, with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and high temperatures in the lower 80s.

The cooler air mass will also be noticeable Wednesday night as high pressure will be firmly overhead. Skies will be clear and winds will be light, which will allow temperatures to drop well down into the 50s each night. As clouds increase Thursday night, temperatures will not get as cold; lows will be in the 60s.

WATCHING TROPICAL STORM GERT

By this time frame, Tropical Storm Gert will have left its current location southwest of the Bahamas, and will be climbing through our latitudes. Luckily, this storm will be far enough east and out to sea to have much impact on our weather in southern New England. The Hurricane Center expects the storm to remain a strong tropical storm, with sustained core wind remaining under the 74 MPH hurricane threshold.



UNSETTLED FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Friday will be wet. A storm system will glide into southern New England from central Pennsylvania. It will bring clouds and periods of rain or showers that will affect the morning commute with occasionally heavy rain, and bring off and on showers during the afternoon. Clouds and scattered showers are expected to linger Saturday as the storm moves to the east then.

IMPROVING SUNDAY

Sunday will become partly sunny and warm. High pressure will return, supporting partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

