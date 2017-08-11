Unsettled Saturday, Nice Sunday!

FRIDAY RECAP…

Today’s weather continued the theme that we’ve seen over the past few days. Skies were partly sunny and temperatures were seasonably warm – lower to middle 80s in most places. The average high for August 11th at Bradley Airport in Windsor Locks is 84 degrees. It was a little cooler along the shoreline east of New Haven as highs were only in the upper 70s there. The dew point temperatures were actually a bit lower across Connecticut than they were yesterday, with readings in the 50s to near 60 degrees. No rain has been reported in the state today and that will remain the case this afternoon.

RAIN DEVELOPING LATE TONIGHT…

Our streak of nice weather will come to an end tonight, as a low pressure system approaches from the west. It will bring a warm front in our direction, and it will stall out near Connecticut and a wave of low pressure will track along it tonight and early tomorrow morning. That will bring some big changes to our weather.



This evening, though, will still be dry, so most of your Friday night plans will not be affected. But once we get past the late evening to around midnight, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop and some of them could produce heavy rainfall. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle 60s.

UNSETTLED TOMORROW…

The showers and thunderstorms will continue into tomorrow morning. But we think that there will be a break in the rain around lunchtime. There may be a break or two of sunshine in some spots. As such, we upped Saturday’s high temperatures slightly, to the middle and upper 70s. At the same time, humidity levels will be noticeably higher than where they have been the past several days.

By the afternoon and evening, the system’s cold front will approach Connecticut, and that will trigger the chance for more showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe, with heavy rain, strong winds, and even some hail! That is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed the western half of Connecticut in the “Marginal Risk” category for severe weather. The more sun we get tomorrow afternoon, the better chance there will be for strong or severe storms as the atmosphere would be more unstable.



Towards midnight, the front will pass us to the east, bringing an end to any leftover showers and storms and allowing skies to clear out. Low temperatures tomorrow night will bottom out in the lower 60s.

FANTASTIC DAY SUNDAY…

The second half of the weekend is looking fantastic! A high pressure system will team up with the departing low to bring us a dry, northwesterly flow. That will allow for partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity levels, and high temperatures in the middle 80s. If you have outdoor plans, Sunday is definitely the day for them this weekend! As an added bonus, Sunday night should be comfortable for sleeping as high pressure builds over us! Low temperatures will drop down into the upper 50s under mainly clear skies.

CONTINUED PLEASANT MONDAY & TUESDAY…

High pressure will remain firmly in control for Monday, bringing us more mostly sunny skies and low humidity! High temperatures will once again be seasonably warm, with lower to middle 80s expected. Monday night will again be quite comfortable, with mainly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s to near 60.



We still think the high pressure system will squash a wave of low pressure to our south for Tuesday, keeping us dry. That said, there may be a few more clouds on Tuesday than there will be on Monday. High temperatures will once again be in the lower to middle 80s.

COOL PUSH WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…

A disturbance tracking eastward through Quebec on Wednesday will turn our winds to the northwest and usher in some cooler air to Connecticut. No rain will accompany this system, but the dew points will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s and highs will only reach the lower 80s despite abundant sunshine. Thursday will be similar, with mostly sunny skies, very low humidity, and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Both Wednesday and Thursday should be nearly ideal for outdoor activities!

The cooler air mass will really be felt both Wednesday and Thursday nights as high pressure will be firmly overhead. Skies will be clear and winds will be light, which will allow temperatures to drop well down into the 50s each night. In fact, several normally cooler towns could easily dip into the 40s! You certainly will not need the air conditioning those nights!



INCREASING CLOUDS FRIDAY…

Changes will be on the way for next Friday as our next low pressure system approaches from the west and drags a warm front towards us. After a cool and sunny start, clouds will increase along with humidity levels during the afternoon. While the day should remain dry, rain will be possible by Friday night. High temperatures will still be in the lower 80s.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest & Intern Meteorologist Nathaniel Clark

