Rollover crash snarls the evening commute on I-91 south in Middletown

A crash snarled traffic on I-91 south in Middletown on Friday afternoon. (State police)

A crash involving a rollover along Interstate 91 south in Middletown has temporarily closed two lanes of traffic.

According to state police, it happened near exit 20 late Friday afternoon.

Minor injuries were reported.

Multiple vehicles were involved.

Troopers warned drivers to reduce their speed in the area.

