Waterford pizza shop aims to break cheese topping record

Crown Pizza in Waterford hopes to break a cheese topping world record with this pizza. (Crown Pizza)

A pizza restaurant in Waterford is trying to cook up a world record in the cheese topping department.

Crown Pizza said it submitted its claim to a Guinness World Record with the help of the WNBA's Connecticut Sun basketball team.

The goal is to top a pie with 112 cheeses.

Taso Vitsas said he loves making pizzas. He's the manager at Crown.

"Originally, I was going to try and make a good-tasting pizza which is obviously my goal being a pizza maker," Vitsas said. "Once I got to 30-35 cheeses, I realized this is not going to be a good-tasting pizza."

He said he knew in order to beat the record, he'd have to beat the record holder from Oregon who topped a pie with 102 varieties of cheese.

That's where the Connecticut Sun came in.

Using a 42-inch pan, they helped fill it with dough and reached out to Christine Chesanek of Fromage in Old Saybrook, who cut the different cheeses to make the record pizza complete.

"And he wanted just small bites," Chesanek said. "I didn't know 'oh is it going to taste good together? Is it not?' But it wasn't really for eating, it was for the magic of saying he really did it."

"Some of these blu cheeses and goat cheeses from across the world, they have a very unique smell," Vitsas admitted.

Vitsas said he used small cuts of cheeses from all over the world.

Crown Pizza is known for its distinct taco pizza. But even after tasting a record-breaking pie, this is not something this pie man would advise.

"I tried it," he said. "It wouldn't go down."

Getting Guinness judges to Waterford to review the entry was out of the question financially. So Crown sent video and images, along with testimony, to verify the entry.

Now, they wait.

