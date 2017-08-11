Hebron's Podunk Festival kicks off

The sweet sounds of bluegrass have arrived at the Hebron Fairgrounds for the weekend.

The annual Podunk Festival kicked off on Thursday with an annual band competition.

Friday and Saturday will boast 6 hours of music.

Campers actually arrived on Wednesday.

In addition to the music, organizers said there are also family activities and vendors.

The fairgrounds are located on Gilead Street in Hebron.

