Rain to develop ahead of an unsettled Saturday

A three-day streak of nice weather will come to an end by Friday night.

Chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest said a warm front is headed toward the state that will bring showers and thunderstorms.

"This evening, though, will still be dry, so most of your Friday night plans will not be affected," DePrest sound. "But once we get past the late evening to around midnight, showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop and some of them could produce heavy rainfall."

Lows for the night will be in the 60 degree range.

The showers and thunderstorms will continue into Saturday morning.

"We think that there will be a break in the rain around lunchtime," DePrest said. "There may be a break or two of sunshine in some spots."

Highs for Saturday should reach into the 70s.

"At the same time, humidity levels will be noticeably higher than where they have been the past several days," DePrest said.

Saturday afternoon and evening will take on a cold front that's part of the same system.

That may bring more storms.

"A few storms could be strong to severe, with heavy rain, strong winds, and even some hail," DePrest said.

The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed Connecticut in the "marginal risk" category for severe weather.

"The more sun we get [Saturday] afternoon, the better chance there will be for strong or severe storms as the atmosphere would be more unstable," DePrest said.

Around midnight, the front should pass and the storms should clear out. Lows will again be in the 60s.

DePrest said the second half of the weekend looks great.

Sunday should feature partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

"If you have outdoor plans, Sunday is definitely the day for them this weekend," DePrest said.

