Cities, towns find out when they'll know status of education funding

Cities and towns in Connecticut can expect to find out if they'll lose education funding before the end of this month.

Gov. Dannel Malloy made that announcement on Friday morning after a meeting with the state's largest municipal lobbying groups.

Malloy proposed shifting money from wealthier towns to the state's poorest cities.

"I made it very clear paramount is the states constitutional requirement that a free public education be provided," Malloy said.

He stood by that plan on Friday.

"I can't tell them how exactly that money will be distributed come the end of September if we don't have a budget in place by then," he continued. "This session we have never once uttered the words 'hold harmless.' Not one time. Our belief is a perfect world is that we would make some structural changes at the municipal level where our municipalities could compete better economically and really create a better situation for the entire state of Connecticut."

Some cities and towns said they are expecting cutbacks and have pushed back the start of school. They're also preparing for teacher layoffs.

