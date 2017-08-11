2017 list of Connecticut country fairs

As of the beginning of August, country fair season got underway in Connecticut.

The annual season, which features a number of rural fairs both big and small across the state, typically runs through October.

Here's a list of many of the popular fairs and their dates.

August

Lebanon Country Fair - Aug. 11-13

Bridgewater Country Fair - Aug. 18-20

Hamburg Fair - Aug. 18-20

Wolcott Country - Aug. 18-20

Brooklyn Fair - Aug. 24-27

Chester Fair - Aug. 25-27

Terryville Lions Club Fair - Aug. 25-27

September

Haddam Neck Fair - Sept. 1-4

Woodstock Fair - Sept. 1-4

Goshen Fair - Sept. 2-4

Hebron Harvest Fair - Sept. 7-10

North Haven Fair - Sept. 7-10

Wapping Fair - Sept. 7-10

Bethlehem Fair - Sept. 8-10

Ledyard Fair - Sept. 8-10

Four Town Fair - Sept. 14-17

Berlin Fair - Sept. 15-17

Guilford Agricultural Fair - Sept. 15-17

Orange Country Fair - Sept. 16-17

Durham Fair - Sept. 21-24

October

Harwinton Fair - Oct. 6-8

Portland Fair - Oct. 6-8

More information can be found on the Connecticut Agricultural Fairs website here.

