FAIR SEASON

2017 list of Connecticut country fairs

By WFSB Staff
As of the beginning of August, country fair season got underway in Connecticut.

The annual season, which features a number of rural fairs both big and small across the state, typically runs through October.

Here's a list of many of the popular fairs and their dates.

August

  • Lebanon Country Fair - Aug. 11-13
  • Bridgewater Country Fair - Aug. 18-20
  • Hamburg Fair - Aug. 18-20
  • Wolcott Country - Aug. 18-20
  • Brooklyn Fair - Aug. 24-27
  • Chester Fair - Aug. 25-27
  • Terryville Lions Club Fair - Aug. 25-27

September

  • Haddam Neck Fair - Sept. 1-4
  • Woodstock Fair - Sept. 1-4
  • Goshen Fair - Sept. 2-4
  • Hebron Harvest Fair - Sept. 7-10
  • North Haven Fair - Sept. 7-10
  • Wapping Fair - Sept. 7-10
  • Bethlehem Fair - Sept. 8-10
  • Ledyard Fair - Sept. 8-10
  • Four Town Fair - Sept. 14-17
  • Berlin Fair - Sept. 15-17
  • Guilford Agricultural Fair - Sept. 15-17
  • Orange Country Fair - Sept. 16-17
  • Durham Fair - Sept. 21-24

October

  • Harwinton Fair - Oct. 6-8
  • Portland Fair - Oct. 6-8

More information can be found on the Connecticut Agricultural Fairs website here.

