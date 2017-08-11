Police officer dragged by suspect trying to flee from traffic stop

Two New Britain Police Officers were injured after a suspect tried to flee the scene of a traffic stop on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect, Pedro Maldonado, 33, of Bristol, was stopped on Long Street around 3:30 p.m.

Maldonado and an officer got into an altercation and dragged the officer as he fled the scene of the stop.

According to police, the unidentified officer was dragged for a short distance. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled through New Britain, onto Route 72 in Bristol before being stopped by police.

The second officer was injured during a physical altercation that took place with Maldonado on Route 72 while he was being taken into custody.

The unidentified second officer was also taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Maldonado's charges are being formalized by police and will include assault on police officer and several motor vehicle charges.

