Backpack giveaway to be held in New Haven

A back to school rally in New Haven will give away thousands of backpacks for free on Saturday.

Channel Three's Patricia Del Rio was at the Floyd Little Athletic Center where the giveaway will be held.

A new backpack, sharpened pencils and other new school supplies are some of the items that will be handed out.

There is just something about having all that that can give a child some confidence as they start the new school year off.

The event is meant to help kids do just that.

It's being put on by the New Haven Public School System, the City of New Haven and 94.3 F.M.

They are expected to give out 2,000 backpacks along with the school supplies and it is free to the public.

The back to school rally is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Floyd Little Athletic Center at 480 Sherman Parkway in New Haven.

For families on a budget, back to school clothes, shoes, backpacks and supplies can all get pretty expensive.

The free backpacks and supplies should be a nice little relief in expense for families.

