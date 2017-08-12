Suspect arrested in Bristol shooting

Bristol Police said they have arrested Keith Gainey in connection with a shooting in Bristol last month. (Bristol Police)

Bristol police made an arrest Friday in connection with a shooting last month.

Police said Keith Gainey, 28, of 187 Surrey Drive in Bristol was arrested in connection with a shooting on Davis Drive on July 11.

The victim suffered several gunshot wounds, but survived his injuries.

Detectives arrested Gainey after they stopped a vehicle he was in on Pine Street, according to officials.

Police said Gainey a warrant was issue for his arrest and he was charged with Criminal Attempt at Murder, Assault in the First Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Reckless Endangerment First Degree and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm.

He is currently being held on a $750,000 bond and is schedule to appear in court on Monday.

