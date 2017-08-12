Motorcyclist seriously injured in Ellington crash

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Ellington Saturday.

Police said the crash happened on Main Street around 11 a.m. when a motorcyclist collided with a car.

The motorcyclist was transported to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

It is unclear whether the driver of the car that hit the motorcyclist had any injuries.

Main Street is currently closed.

