Police close Old Lyme exit after motorcycle crash - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Police close Old Lyme exit after motorcycle crash

Posted: Updated:
(Connecticut State Traffic Cameras) (Connecticut State Traffic Cameras)
OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -

Emergency crews are responding to a motorcycle accident near exit 71 on Interstate 95 Southbound in Old Lyme.

Traffic is being diverted off exit 71, said Connecticut State Police in a tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Crews are requesting drivers reduce speed and take caution in the area.

This story is developing. Check with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.