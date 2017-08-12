Troopers close Rocky Hill exit after box truck rollover - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Troopers close Rocky Hill exit after box truck rollover

Emergency crews are responding to an overturned box truck near exit 24 along Interstate 91 Northbound on Saturday.

Troopers said injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown at this time.

Drivers are being asked to reduce speed in the area.

This story is developing. Check with Eyewitness News for updates.

