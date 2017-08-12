Troopers close Rocky Hill exit after box truck rollover

Emergency crews are responding to an overturned box truck near exit 24 along Interstate 91 Northbound on Saturday.

Troopers said injuries have been reported, but the extent is unknown at this time.

#CTtraffic: I91 nb x24 off-ramp Rocky Hill temporarily closed for box truck rollover w/injury. Reduce speed approaching area. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) August 12, 2017

Drivers are being asked to reduce speed in the area.

This story is developing. Check with Eyewitness News for updates.

