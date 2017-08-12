Five people injured in Hartford after 3 vehicle crash

Crews responded to a three vehicle accident on Saturday morning in Hartford that sent 5 people to the hospital. (WFSB)

Emergency crews responded to a 3 vehicle crash in Hartford on Saturday morning, in which 5 people were taken to the hospital in serious condition

Executive Officer of the Hartford Fire Department, Raul Ortiz said 3 people needed to be removed from the accident, and 5 people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries via Aetna Ambulance.

The accident took place on Saturday morning at 9:17 a.m. at the intersection of Brookfield Street and Nilan Street.

Ortiz said one of the involved was a minibus, and another an SUV. Ortiz said a third car was also involved.

Deputy Chief of Hartford Police Brian Foley said the accident is under investigation, but said an intoxicated driver may have been a contributing factor.

This story is developing. Check with Eyewitness News for updates.

