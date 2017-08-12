Minor fire sparked at Middletown DattCo bus yard

Firefighters responded to a small fire on the roof of the bus yard canopy on Saturday afternoon. (WFSB)

Firefighters responded to a small fire on the roof of the bus yard canopy on Saturday afternoon.

Middletown crews quickly knocked down the fire on the canopy where construction work was being done on the Tuttle Rd yard.

Firefighters reported no injuries and no damage to the buses.

The fire was knocked down within ten minutes.

