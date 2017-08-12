Vernon home destroyed by fire on day of family party

A Vernon firefighter works to extinguish hot spots inside the now condemned mobile home. (WFSB)

Crews responded to a house fire on John Street for reports that a mobile home was fully engulfed on Saturday afternoon.

The fire took place at 1 p.m. on Saturday shortly before the owner, a woman, was preparing to host family for lunch. She made it out of the home safely.

Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly, which they believed was sparked by a barbecue grill outside of the home.

Vernon Fire Chief Stephen Eppler said the home will be condemned following the heavy fire and heat damage. Chief Eppler said the homes on either side of the home sustained minor damage also.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.