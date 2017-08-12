CT leaders react to Virginia’s violent protests

Connecticut are reacting to the violent protests in Virginia that were spurred when a protest group established to speak out against the removal of a General Robert E. Lee statue on Saturday afternoon.

Following the arrival of an anti-hate group that showed to counter-protest, violence ensued, leaving one dead and many injured after a car plowed through a crowd of people.

Two others have died nearby the protests in a helicopter crash in Charlottesville. Police have linked the crash to the rally, but officials have not elaborated on the exact connection.

Connecticut Senators, Chris Murphy, and Richard Blumenthal have reacted to the violence that erupted in Virginia.

Senator Richard Blumenthal:

“President Trump's words today were nothing more than a dog whistle to the people whose hateful ideologies spurred violence that left one dead and many more injured. Our leaders must condemn hate and bigotry in no uncertain terms, consistently, repeatedly and unequivocally.” “President Trump’s failure to specifically denounce the racist, bigoted, white supremacist groups who organized today’s rally speaks volumes. Hate and violence have no place in our democracy. I stand with all Americans against today's disgusting display of bigotry. That is not who we are,” wrote Senator Blumenthal.

Senator Chris Murphy:

“Today, every leader of national or local significance must condemn the neo-Nazi rallies in Virginia, and the attack on counter-protesters, in the loudest and most unconditional terms. Ours is a nation whose greatness has been forged in the tough work of binding together peoples of different skin color, national origin, religion, and sexual orientation into one great powerful whole. Silence or weak condemnation will be rightly read as complicity with this newly emboldened racist movement.” “Further, as images travel the globe of what are reportedly anti-black, anti-Jew militias patrolling the streets of Charlottesville who are masquerading as law enforcement and brandishing military grade tactical weaponry, we need to take stock of whether our laws meet the new public safety challenges that confront our nation,” wrote Senator Murphy.

Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy made a statement concerning the violence:

“As an American, I am disgusted by the violence incited and perpetrated in Charlottesville. The hatred and xenophobia of white nationalists is sickening, and the loss of a life is beyond tragic. “What’s also tragic and unacceptable is the silent complicity from the highest office in our land. This horror is not being wrought from ‘many sides,’ as the President says. It is coming from one side, and the President has never unequivocally denounced that side throughout his campaign or presidency. Instead, he has incited violence in his speeches, sought to divide people, diminished the rights of minority groups, and instigated fear. Compassionate, sensible individuals cannot remain silent in these moments. We must combat this hatred in every form,” wrote Gov. Malloy.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency, and police dressed in riot gear ordered people out.

