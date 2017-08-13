Vigils held in CT following violent Virginia protests

An anti-hate vigil was held in West Hartford on Sunday afternoon (WFSB)

A man is in custody after a vehicle plowed into a group of counter protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

One person was killed and 19 others were injured.

In New Haven, a rally was held Sunday evening in solidarity with Charlottesville. The rally was held on the New Haven Green at 6 p.m.

Organizers said the purpose of the rally is to rise up and not stand for fascism anywhere in the country after Saturday's tragic events.

A video was taken Saturday that showed the moment a car mowed down demonstrators peacefully marching against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Witness John Ziegler captured the chaos.

"There was no doubt in anybody's mind who was there or who watches these videos that it was a planned terrorist attack," Ziegler said.

Authorities said a 32-year-old woman was hit and killed.

The driver, 20-year-old James Alex Fields Junior of Ohio was arrested.

Following the chaos, President Trump called for peace.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides," Trump said.

In a separate incident, authorities said a state police helicopter assisting public safety efforts with regard to the protests, crashed in a wooded area outside the city, killing two officers on board.

48-year-old Lt. H. Jay Cullen and 40-year-old trooper pilot Berke M.M. Bates Quinton, who died at the scene.

Vigils were also held in Bridgeport and West Hartford on Sunday.

A GoFundMe page for the victims of the attack has been set up and can be found by clicking here.

